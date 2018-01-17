BREAKING NEWS: 3 minors fatally burnt in hut inferno

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

THREE Mberengwa minors, two girls aged 3 and 4 as well as a boy aged 2, were last night burnt beyond recognition when a hut they were sleeping in caught fire. The three minors Mitshel HamaNdishe (4), Yvonne Nyoni (3) and the boy Unit Masundire (2) were left alone sleeping with a candle on when the hut later caught fire.

Police acting spokesperson for Midlands Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she was still to get the details. According to the deceased boy’s father Mr Garai Masundire, the minors were left alone by their uncle when the hut later caught fire.

Details to follow…

