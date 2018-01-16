This couple has the internet going bonkers after posting geeky-to-gorgeous transformation photos

PHOTO: Instagram/@ohwendyoh .

The couple, who got engaged in Paris last year, work together as fitness instructors .

An adorable couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary by sharing a photo of their transformation from geeky to drop-dead gorgeous.

Wendy Josephs (29) and her fiancé, Dan Hennessey (30), from California, US, regularly take to Instagram to share pictures of the fabulous beach bods.

But 10 years ago, the loved-up pair looked almost unrecognisable – and they have a major throwback picture to prove it!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start c5">﻿</span>

“10-year difference! Left 2007, Right 2017. I used to have a perm and wear my hair stuck to my face every day and @shotsofhennessey used to shave once a week.” Wendy wrote on social media.

The couple, who got engaged in Paris last year, work together as fitness instructors at their company, True4You Fitness, reports The Sun.

Although the couple have incredibly toned bodies, Wendy, who previously worked in the public health sector, reveals that she hasn’t always felt comfortable in her own skin but Dan helped her love herself again.

“He has been there for me no matter what. Literally. No matter what.

“He has cared for and cherished me through thick and thin. Literally. I’ve been thick and thin. Mostly thick but I love it so he loves it,” she told Daily Mail.

Now, the 29-year-old has stopped using chemical hair straighteners and Dan decided to grow out his beard.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Wendy’s followers were flabbergasted by the incredible transformation, with the snap receiving close to 60 000 likes in less than a week.

“Did you both age in reverse? What fountain of youth are you drinking from?” said one follower.

“Wow, you guys both look amazing. Beautiful couple!” said another.

W24