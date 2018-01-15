Civil servants pay dates out

Pamela Shumba Bulawayo Bureau

Government has released civil servants pay dates for this month, with all the sectors expected to receive their salaries by January 30.

Civil servants yesterday hailed the Government for proposing to pay all the civil servants their salaries within the same month of work, but called on their employer to release the 2017 bonus dates to enable workers to plan. Those in the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force and the health sector are receiving their salaries today while the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services and the Zimbabwe Republic Police will receive their salaries on Friday January 19, 2018.

Those in the education sector will receive their salaries on January 23, 2018 while the rest of the civil servants will be paid on January 26, 2018.

Pensioners and grant-aided institutions will be the last group to receive their salaries on January 30, 2018.

Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander applauded Government for paying civil servants on time, saying this is what they have been advocating for.

“It’s important for workers to be paid within the same month of work. This is what we’ve been clamouring for and we’re grateful to the Government for making an effort to pay its workers on time.

“We’re hoping that payment dates for 2017 bonuses will also be announced soon so that civil servants can be able to plan for their 13th cheques,” said Mrs Alexander.

She commended civil servants for being patient and committing themselves to their work during difficult times.

