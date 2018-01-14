Muridzo thrills at new Veritas opening show

Arts Correspondent

New Club Veritas was officially opened last Friday, with musicians Andy Muridzo and Carlos Green thrilling merrymakers.

The show started on a low tempo as Green almost dampened the event by coming on stage late.

By 10.30pm the musician’s band was on stage performing renditions of other big musicians.

Most fans were having their drinks outside the venue, waiting for the show to kick off.

When he finally went on stage, Green performed songs from his previous albums and also sampled some tracks from the current release.

As Muridzo went on stage the musician whose album “Tichambotenderera” failed to make an impact like the previous one, had a good night in office with songs “Dherira” “Nicky” and “Handina Zvipande” thrilling.

It seems the musician has solved the issue of outstanding allowances for band members as they displayed much energy and enthusiasm. The band members recently boycotted a show in protest over allowances.

His manager Gift Petro was happy with the response of the show saying it shows patrons of Veritas were loyal to the bar.

“I think Veritas Club has managed to come up with a new strategy that has seen their clientele growing big. This is an amazing show in January,” he said.

Club owner Edward Mtukwa said it was good that their patrons were happy with the new place and they will be hosting Peter Moyo on Friday.

“We will be hosting Peter Moyo on Friday. We will work tirelessly to have the best for our patrons and this new place will be one of the best in the city,” he said.

He said they will also have various arts events so that that they promote the sector in different ways.

“We will not only focus on music but we will have several arts events allowing people from various walks of life coming on board,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...