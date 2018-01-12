‘Elections will be held as scheduled’ – Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

LUANDA, Angola,– Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday briefed Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the recent political developments in Zimbabwe, assuring him that the welfare and safety of former President Robert Mugabe are guaranteed and that general elections due this year will be held on schedule.

According to the report of the state-run media New Ziana, Mnangagwa met Lourenco in Luanda, Angola. In an interview after the meeting, Mnangagwa said he explained to his counterpart the recent events in Zimbabwe.

“It was an excellent meeting, I came to Luanda to brief my senior, President Lourenco about the transition that has taken place in Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

Lourenco is also the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community’s Organ for Politics, Defence and Security.

Mnangagwa said that the elections would be held as scheduled, effectively quashing claims that the new administration was seeking a postponement.

On the welfare of former President Mugabe, Mnangagwa said the new government was determined to preserve his rich legacy.

“We had this transition peacefully and the former President Mugabe is very safe, we will look after him, we will care for him. He is our founding father of the nation, he is our revolutionary icon and we are determined to preserve his legacy.

“Those criminals who (had) surrounded him, the transition has been able to remove them from positions of influence.” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa and Lourenco also discussed several bilateral issues, particularly economic and trade relations.

