LATEST: President in Angola

Friday 12th January 2018 10:14
President Emmerson Mnangagwa bids farewell to Vice Presidents General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga (rtd) (left) and Kembo Mohadi before his departure to Angola at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (rtd) (left) and Kembo Mohadi bid farewell to President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Minister of Environment, Climate and Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri looks on before his departure to Angola at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Felex Share in LUANDA, Angola

President Mnangangwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola ahead of his meeting with his counterpart President Joao Lourenco today. The Head of State and Government is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, permanent secretaries George Charamba (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Partson Mbiriri (Energy and Power Development), Ringson Chitsiko (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement) and senior Government officials.

He was welcomed at the at the Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport by Angolan External Affairs Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto and Zimbabwe embassy officials.

More details to follow…