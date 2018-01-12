LATEST: President in Angola

Felex Share in LUANDA, Angola

President Mnangangwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola ahead of his meeting with his counterpart President Joao Lourenco today. The Head of State and Government is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, permanent secretaries George Charamba (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Partson Mbiriri (Energy and Power Development), Ringson Chitsiko (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement) and senior Government officials.

He was welcomed at the at the Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport by Angolan External Affairs Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto and Zimbabwe embassy officials.

More details to follow…

