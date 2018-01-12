ZACC arrests Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa

Lovemore Kadzura Post Correspondent

MUTARE Town Clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa was yesterday (Thursday) arrested by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission over criminal abuse of office charges he allegedly committed while heading Rusape Town Council.

Maligwa was hauled to Rusape Central Police Station together with Rusape housing director — Mr Laurence Mushayabasa — by the ZAAC officials. Maligwa’s lawyer Mr Ashel Mutungura confirmed the arrest.

“It is true that he was picked by police and we are currently at Rusape Police Station. The issue is about stands at Hwedza turn-off which were said to have been repossessed and sold by council. We are most likely to appear in court tomorrow,” he said.

Allegations against the duo were raised by Harare businessman, Mr R Marova of Opleeves Investments who accused them of clandestinely repossessing an industrial stand from him which they went on to subdivide into 16 commercial stands.

The stand in question is located at the Wedza turn off flyover. Mr Marova has title deeds to the property. It is alleged that after subdividing Mr Marova’s stand, Maligwa went on to buy one of the stands which points to conflict of interest.

Investigations carried so far revealed that Rusape town council did not resolve to repossess the stand nor subdivide it. It is alleged that the duo allegedly subdivided the stand without the knowledge of the municipality and council only came to know of the matter when Mr Marova came to enquire why there were some developments on his stand.

