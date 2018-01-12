The reincarnation of Tongai Moyo

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

IN a concerted effort to keep the late Tongai Moyo’s legacy alive, sungura musician, Brian Samaita has partnered the former’s son, Obert Tongai on his fifth album titled ‘‘Rinoonekwa nemavanga’’, which was released recently.

Samaita, who was Tongai’s close friend, later embarked on a musical career following the death of the ‘‘Nemumvura mese’’ hit maker in October 2011. His music is greatly inspired by Dhewa, as Tongai was fondly referred to.

‘‘Rinoonekwa nemavanga’’ is a five-track album that includes Obert’s single track titled ‘‘Dhehwa Vedu’’.

Obert dedicates the song to the late sungura kingpin. The album, which was produced by Bothwell Nyamhondera, is marketed and distributed by Diamond Studios. It has been fairly received by scores of sungura across the musical divide.

Other tracks on the album are ‘‘Baba na mai’’, ‘‘Bhuru’’, ‘‘Iye anonzwa’’, ‘‘Mufaro wangu’’ and ‘‘Ndaizviziva’’. Samaita’s wife, a devout Christian, features on a soulful gospel song titled ‘‘Iye anonzwa’’.

The musician-cum businessman said Obert featured on the album as a way of introducing him to the musical scene.

Obert sings with passion. His vocals are powerful and sound almost similar to his late father. He does not try too hard to sing. His fine vocals blend well with well-put instruments. Samaita’s group Murondatsimba Express played all instruments on the song Dheva Vedu.

“Obert promises to be a good musician. He needs to be moulded. Tongai used to be a great friend of mine and I strongly believe that music runs in the family DNA. He is willing to learn new things.

‘‘In near future, if resources permit, he will release his own album. He has a lot of things that he needs to learn,” Samaita said. He believes that the new album will scale his musical career to unprecedented heights despite stiff competition posed by budding sungura musicians.

“I need to vigorously market the new album. Despite competition, I will make sure that I will continue to pull up my socks and address societal concerns through music. I tackle issues that affect people’s day-to-day lives such as love, betrayal, deception, divorce, cheating, among other things,” he added.

His previous albums are ‘‘Tsono’’, ‘‘Murodzi Wepfungwa’’, ‘‘Nemiwo Munazvo’’ and ‘‘Kumaziva Ndadzoka’’.

The born-again Christian is also currently working on a DVD album which is due for release early this year. Videos are being shot in scenic areas such as Vumba and Nyanga as well as in Mutare’s popular suburbs such as Sakubva, Chikanga and Dangamvura..

