Seh Calaz introduces Convict Band, new album

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

ZIM-dancehall kingpin, Seh Calaz, who recently assembled a star-studded band called ‘‘Mabhanditi’’ will perform live in Mutare this weekend since the release of his hot album titled ‘‘Mari yacho Ndoita sei’’.

The award-winning musician will headline tomorrow’s (Saturday) show at Club Mandisa with a lot of surprises, he said in an interview.

“We always stage memorable gigs in the eastern border city. We are hoping to have a good time with our fans there. We have a lot of surprises. We always leave our fans clamouring for more. We are happy with the response that we have been receiving from our fans. It’s going to be fireworks,” said one member of the ‘‘Mabhanditi’’ band management, on behalf of the ‘‘Usamurove’’ hitmaker.

He is expected to thrill fans with his latest songs such as, ‘‘Sadaka’’, ‘‘Changamire Havandisiye ndega’’, ‘‘Zvakabhadhara’’, ‘‘Ndini’’, ‘‘Dhindindi’’ featuring Tocky Vibes, ‘‘Anditambwe iyoyo’’, among others which have taken Zim-dancehall music scene by storm.

The multi-award winning artiste in an interview said his fans should expect a unique and polished performance since he would be performing with a live band. Show organiser, Boniface Nyamanhindi, said it was all systems go.

“We are looking forward to an exciting weekend with one of the country’s most celebrated Zim dancehall artistes,” he said.

Seh Calaz, also affectionately known as Boss Yala, rose to fame in 2013 with the release of hit single, ‘‘Mabhanditi’’ which rocked airwaves. He later released ‘‘Mumota menyu murikubvira’’ which was also well received. He boasts of several accolades to his name as the 2013 Zim dancehall Best vocalist award

