Zimbabwe, China to strengthen ties

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and China are finalising modalities to commence construction of three major infrastructural development projects as the two countries pledge to further strengthen their bilateral relations. The projects set for take-off include construction of the new parliament building, expansion of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

This was revealed by the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

More details to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...