Zimbabwe, China to strengthen ties

Thursday 11th January 2018 9:52
Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (right) welcomes Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (right) welcomes Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe and China are finalising modalities to commence construction of three major infrastructural development projects as the two countries pledge to further strengthen their bilateral relations. The projects set for take-off include construction of the new parliament building, expansion of the Robert Mugabe International Airport and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

This was revealed by the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Huang Ping when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

More details to follow…