“Mnangagwa negotiating with Tsvangirai to postpone elections for 3 years” – Jonathan Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Tsvangirai last week to start negotiations with him to postpone elections for at least 3 years, former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said.

Jonathan Moyo was speaking on the BBC Hard Talk programme from an unknown location yesterday.

According to Moyo, the president and vice president Chiwenga, who visited the MDC-T leader last week, pretended that they had visited him due to his illness.

Said Moyo:

“They kept saying they wanted elections within 6 months. We know that when Mnangagwa and Chiwenga went to Morgan Tsvangirai’s house, they pretended that they were concerned about his health and so forth. But we know they wanted to negotiate with him to postpone elections for at least 3 years. They are afraid of elections. They don’t want to have free and fair elections, let alone credible elections.

In the interview, Moyo was insistent that the new Zimbabwe government is not legitimate since, he said, it came to power through a coup.

Like this: Like Loading...