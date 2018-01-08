“Zanu-PF Intimidating Rural People Ahead Of 2018 Elections”: Mwonzora

10 Aug 2013, Harare, Zimbabwe — (130809) — HARARE, Aug. 9, 2013 (Xinhua) — Spokesperson Douglas Mwonzora (R) of Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) led by outgoing Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai speaks to the media outside the Constitutional Court in Harare, Aug. 9, 2013. Outgoing Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court challenging results of the July 31 elections which were won by President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party. (Xinhua/Stringer) — Image by © Stringer/Xinhua Press/Corbis

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has claimed that Zanu-PF is intimidating rural peoples ahead of the 2018 elections.

Writing on micro-blogging website Twitter, Mwonzora said Zanu-PF is intimidating people by forcibly demanding voter registration serial numbers. He said that such an act is unconstitutional. Mwonzora’s tweet reads:

Douglas Mwonzora @DMwonzora Zanu PF continues to intimidate the rural people by forcibly demanding voter registration serial numbers. This is unconstitutional. Convening legal committee meeting to deal with this. @Wamagaisa @GordenMoyo 2222 Replies

1616 Retweets

4141 likes Twitter Ads info and privacy

Related

Like this: Like Loading...