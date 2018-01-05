Tsvangirai’s Statement On Visit By President Mnangagwa And General Chiwenga

President Mnangagwa came just as President Tsvangirai was about to leave the country for his routine medical checkup.

We thank President Mnangagwa for his gesture to come and pay a visit to the former Prime Minister of the land. We thank him for his gesture, which is in keeping with our African culture.

In the 45-minute closed-door meeting, President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga. The two leaders discussed the current dire situation in the country, the plight of the people, the cash crisis afflicting the country, the urgency of free and fair elections to ensure a return to legitimacy as well as the need to engage the international community so that the country rejoins the family of nations.

The two also discussed other issues of national importance.

In President Tsvangirai’s absence, Vice President Elias Mudzuri is acting President while the other two Vice Presidents will be in charge of their assigned tasks; with VP Khupe in charge of party administration while VP Chamisa will continue to drive the MDC alliance and the party’s policy programme.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change

