Mpofu parts ways with Bulawayo City

Bulawayo City have interviewed Amini Soma-Phiri, Nation Dube and Darlington Dodo, as they seek a replacement for Mandla Mpofu, who resigned as head coach.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Club vice-chairman, Zenzo Moyo said they would make an announcement any time after their meeting, which was held yesterday.

The team struggled last term and only survived relegation late on and the leadership was not happy with the performance.

Sources indicated that at the team’s review meeting for the 2017 season, it was made clear that the executive was not happy with the performance and Mpofu decided to jump ship before he was pushed out.

“We have interviewed (Darlington) Dodo, Nation (Dube) and (Amini) Soma-Phiri and we have our first meeting today (yesterday) and by Friday, we would have come up with the new coach. Mandla (Mpofu) resigned just before Christmas and his reasons were centred on poor results and our separation was not in bad blood,” Moyo said yesterday.

Mpofu also confirmed that he had thrown in the towel.

“When I came to Bulawayo City, a team had already been assembled and we brought in Ishmael Wadi and Newman Sianchali to beef up the squad and we survived, which was the objective of the club,” he said.

“But I sat down and after doing an analysis, I thought there were a lot of things that needed to be done and it did not go the way I would have wanted, so I said why not look for another challenge.”

Mpofu left Chicken Inn in 2013, where he had replaced the late Adam Ndlovu.

In 2015, he was assistant coach to Bongani Mafu at Highlanders and they were both fired with manager Netsai Moyo, also after a string of poor results.

Mpofu quit Bantu Rovers before the start of their 2016 campaign in Division One to be replaced by Johannes Ngodzo, who went on to win Tshintsha Guluva’s maiden championship for promotion to the Premier Soccer League last year.

