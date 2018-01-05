Shariwa casts doubts on future with Shabanie

Cash-strapped Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Shabanie Mine’s technical director, Taku Shariwa has cast doubts on his future with the club over financial issues.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shariwa penned a one-year contract at the same time with head coach Takesure Chiragwi last year, but their chances of extending their stay at the club have been shrouded in uncertainty over the Zvishavane-based side’s failure to honour promises and obligations.

Shariwa’s contract expires this month, but the club still owes him his settlement allowance and 11 months’ salary arrears.

Despite last season’s struggles, the team survived relegation.

But the team could lose most of its players as well as members of the technical team who are seeking greener pastures.

Shariwa told NewsDay Sport yesterday that he wants to join a better-resourced side with bigger ambitions than just survival.

“A lot has been said about my future at Shabanie, but I am still thinking about my next move. I signed a one-year contract and it all depends on what they offer me, but right now, I want to be part of a team that challenges for honours and not fight relegation. We are yet to sit down with the Shabanie executive,” he

said.

“I want to be constantly building my CV and I am proud that we managed to meet their objective of surviving relegation. So now I need something better, something more challenging because I want to do better than my past achievements.

“We wait to see if they have a better offer, but if not, I will be looking at other better establishments in the local league.”

