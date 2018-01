Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Five people died in a road traffic accident which involved a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Canter on Enterprise Road and Glen Helen Road in Harare yesterday evening.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi told ZBC news that the vehicles were involved in a head on collision. He said details would be released as investigations on the cause of the accident were still in progress. Additional report

