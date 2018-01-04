ZIFA, Bosso clash over indaba

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Bulawayo

ZIFA and Bulawayo giants Highlanders could be headed for a showdown after the soccer mother body yesterday directed that Bosso should defer their elections set for their annual meeting until the national association gives authorisation.

In a letter written by ZIFA chief executive Joseph Mamutse to his Highlanders counterpart Nhlanhla Dube, the association said it had learnt of Bosso’s intentions to hold elections “through the media” and reminded Dube that the club was a member of ZIFA and could therefore not hold elections without the association’s consent.

The letter was also copied to ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa, vice president Omega Sibanda, ZIFA executive committee members and Bosso chairman Modern Ngwenya.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt through media reports that Highlanders FC will hold its elections in February 2018. Please be reminded that Highlanders FC is a member of ZIFA and no elections can be held without the association’s authorisation.

“We also wish to remind the club that Mr Peter Dube (Highlanders chairman) is still on suspension and his matter is before the congress and it is therefore improper to hold elections before the finalisation of his matter,” wrote Mamutse.

It, however emerged last night that ZIFA are set to lift Peter Dube’s suspension at the annual meeting at the end of next month.

But with the Bosso elections scheduled for the start of February, it is ZIFA’s concern that Peter Dube could yet be prejudiced of a chance to take part at the club’s annual meeting should the elections go ahead on February 4.

ZIFA would also have to find a solution on the matter given that Bosso are acting within the club’s constitution in holding an elective assembly next month.

There was discord within the association over the letter that Mamutse dispatched with ZIFA vice president Sibanda distancing himself from the directive.

Peter Dube who was also the Premier Soccer League chairman was suspended from football activities by ZIFA on November 2016.

Peter Dube’s term as chairman would have expired at the time of Bosso’s scheduled elective annual meeting next month.

In the suspension letter to Dube on November 14, 2016, ZIFA stated that he had ceased to be a member of the football community globally and therefore:

“You must forthwith cease to act, represent and associate yourself with ZIFA or any of its members in any manner whatsoever.

“Be advised that any misrepresentation of a purported association with ZIFA will obviously attract further disciplinary action”.

ZIFA appear to have had a change of heart now and indications are that the ban will be lifted when the association’s congress meets.

Sibanda indicated that he was worried that the letter from their chief executive could be viewed as interference in the internal affairs of a club.

“I am not part of that (letter). I was clear from the onset that we can’t be seen to be interfering in the internal affairs of Highlanders. Maybe the best person to answer to this shocking order is the writer (Mamutse) himself,” said Sibanda.

Nhlanhla Dube confirmed receiving the letter, but declined to comment, saying they were consulting their legal advisors.

The Bulawayo giants also held an emergency executive meeting yesterday and inside sources told our Bulawayo Bureau that one executive member was strangely in support of the “shocking” ZIFA instruction.

However, Ngwenya rubbished reports that someone within the executive was in support of the ZIFA order.

“The issue was discussed, but it’s not true that one of us supported the order.

“It’s just people trying to spread malicious information,” Ngwenya said.

Both ZIFA and Bosso are also expected to hold a series of consultations their lawyers in seeking to find a solution to the matter.

