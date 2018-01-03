Lungu accepts FM’s resignation

LUSAKA. — Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s office yesterday confirmed that it had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda said the registry at State House had notified the office that the letter was delivered on Tuesday around 7 pm. Earlier, the presidential spokesperson told local media that State House was not in receipt of the official resignation letter and that the minister remains the office holder.

Meanwhile, the minister who had announced his resignation on his Facebook page has reiterated that he has resigned from his position. In a video posted on his Facebook page, he said he tendered his resignation on Tuesday through his office. He further thanked the Zambian leader for giving him an opportunity to serve in his government.

He however said he will not relinquish his position as a member of parliament of the ruling party and pledged to remain a member of the party. Kalaba’s resignation has received mixed feelings from a cross section of society, with the ruling party dismissing him as not a factor in the party.

He becomes the third minister to leave Lungu’s government after the firing of two other ministers. Last week, Lungu fired Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa. Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Corporation Chishimba Kambwili was fired in November 2016.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s ruling party (the Patriotic Front) yesterday assured its supports that it is still strong and vibrant and remains true to its founding ideals despite challenges and setbacks.

“We may have challenges and minor setbacks but be assured that your party, the Patriotic Front, has always made a rebound. Our resilient and enduring spirit has seen us rising above every challenge, regrouping and re-launching as a united force,” Mumbi Phiri, Deputy Secretary-General of the party said in a statement.

She said there were some people who were seeking the fall of the party and urged members to defend it from such agendas. The party, she said, was in the process of finalising its strategic plan which will run from 2018 to 2021, aimed at repositioning the party and increasing membership ahead of the 2021 general elections.

According to her, the period under the plan will be characterized by heightened interface between leaders and the general membership to address concerns, challenges and opportunities. — Xinhua

