Cook Off premieres in Harare

PRODUCERS of the recently premièred feature film, Cook Off, yesterday said they had lined up a series of screenings starting today at Half Bar in Harare, as they seek to take the production to film lovers across the country.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The nearly two-hour-long romantic comedy tells the story of Anesu, who feels like she missed her chance until her son enters her into auditions for a reality TV cooking show.

The comedy was written and directed by Tomas Brickhill and produced by award-winning filmmaker Joe Njagu.

Njagu told NewsDay yesterday that the move to take the film to the people was necessitated by the scarcity of cinemas in the country.

“Taking our film to the people comes after the realisation that there are only two cinemas in the whole country, hindering mass audiences from consuming our films. So we are bringing screenings to them,” he said.

“Tristans event tomorrow (today) is the first one lined up ahead of a number of screenings at different venues near people. We also plan provincial premieres in Bulawayo, Mutare and Masvingo.”

The film features celebrities, among them South Africa-based Zimbabwean actress Tendaiishe Chitima, as the protagonist, singer Tehn Diamond, veteran actress Jessesi Mungoshi, poet Chirikure Chirikure, Anne Nhira, Kudzai Sevenzo and Michael Kudakwashe.

