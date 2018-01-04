DJ ordered to play Kutonga Kwaro for First Lady

AN event where First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was donating to 14 orphanages in Manicaland province in Mutare yesterday almost turned farcical, as a DJ’s failure to play Jah Prayzah’s hit song Kutonga Kwaro almost brought the function to a premature end.

The song had been requested by Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa and the DJ’s failure to play it was met with disapproval from several government officials and guests, who accused the entertainer of sabotage and being a member of G40.

“Do you have Kutonga Kwaro Garwe? I thought you would have the song so that the First Lady will come to address us after we have enjoyed it,” Mutsvangwa said.

A former Mutare councillor, Cecilia Gambe, was heard accusing the DJ of being bribed.

“Have you been bribed not to play the song? We said we the have song and you refused to take it,” she said.

A group of Zanu PF supporters came to the stricken DJ’s rescue when they handed him a disc containing the song, to the excitement of delegates, including some legislators.

Mutsvangwa then said the song was not political.

”There is nothing political about the song, it is just artistic,” she said.

The song is the unofficial soundtrack to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Auxillia, in her speech, urged families to adopt the disadvantaged in their communities for them to grow up in family set-ups.

She also said the disadvantaged should be enrolled at vocational training centres at a tender age to equip them with skills that would benefit them later in life.

‘’I was talking to the minister [Mutsvangwa], she said they have a vocational training centre,” Auxillia, who is going around the country donating basics to various charities, said.

“We are urging the disadvantaged to enrol at vocational centres when they are still young to find their weakness and strengths.”

She urged women to have their own projects.

Mutsvangwa said the First Lady has people at heart.

“We want to thank you our First Lady. You did not go on holiday, you were all over giving to the disadvantaged and the underprivileged. We hope that your good work is going to continue,” she said.

