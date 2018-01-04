Ruzive misses out on Fifa panel

ZIMBABWE’S Referee of the Year Ruzive Ruzive has been overlooked for international assignments after the world football governing body Fifa announced the referees and assistants, who will be on the panel this year.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zifa, through its referees committee, had provided Fifa with a list of nominees, whom they considered to have been the best for international assignments.

Each member association is given its own quota of centre referees and assistants based on the level of competition. Zimbabwe got three slots for centre referees, with South Africa allocated five, Zambia four and Swaziland two.

Three Zimbabwean centre referees Norman Matemera, Nomore Musundire and Philani Ncube, who were on the Fifa panel last year were retained.

The nominees to be submitted to Fifa are selected based on performance reports from match commissioners and will also have to pass fitness tests.

However, it is the omission of Ruzive, voted the best referee in the Castle Lager Premiership, that has sent tongues wagging.

But Zifa referees committee vice chairperson, Gladmore Muzambi clarified that the nominees are submitted to Fifa by the end of September.

“What happens is that the nominees are submitted to Fifa by the end of September and it means what happens in the last two months of the year will not be considered, it will be too late as the list will already be with Fifa. So Ruzive might have been eligible by September, but we already had three — Norman Matemera, Nomore Musundire and Philani Ncube — who had also done well at that time. The league programme ended in November after which Ruzive was chosen the Castle Lager Referee of the Year. There is no way this could be reversed,” Muzambi said.

Zimbabwe referess on Fifa panel

Male Referees: Norman Matemera, Nomore Musundire, Pilan Ncube

Male Assistant Referees: Thomas Kusosa, Luckson Mhara, Edgar Rumeck, Tafadzwa Nkala, Brighton Nyika, Salani Ncube

Female Referees: Rusina Majo, Mercey Mayimbo, Thanks Nyahuye,

Female Assistant Referees: Claris Simango, Stella Ruvinga, Faith Mloyi

