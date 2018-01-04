Harvest Attack: MDC Releases Report, Insists ZANU PF Did It

Spokesman for cellphone dealers says Godwin Gomwe was NOT part of fight against “MDC” youths in Harare CBD at dusk on Tuesday. @matigary @Mavhure@HMetro_ @ZimMediaReview @Wamagaisa @lashiasn@nickmangwana 1010 Replies

_Full update_

We have just concluded a successful meeting with XIMEX dealers in the presence of ZRP today in a bid to figure out the surroundings on the attack, lasting solution and obviously identify the culprits who attacked our headquarters yesterday.

From our preliminary findings and discussion we came up with following tangible information surrounding the attack.

1.The people who attacked the MDC HQ were not the XIMEX dealers but ZanuPF thuggery club who mobilised with the sole aim of vandalising our office.True XIMEX vendors won’t dare to attack 44 Nelson Mandela due to obvious reasons.

2.The ZanuPF thugs who led XIMEX dealers were bused from fourth street Harare Province ZanuPF office and Budiriro.

The meeting resolved the following as action plan from today onwards.

We have set up semantic committees from both sides with the aim of identifying leading Zanu thugs who masterminded and lead the attack of our office

The committees will also be tasked with identifying the suspected criminals operating within the vicinity of the MDC HQ mainly along Mandela, Angwa, Kwame, Nyerere, First and Silundika streets with some who mobilised at the backyard of TV sales shop in carrying out their barbaric act.

After this has been done we hope sanity will prevail and we cannot have our offices be destroyed by rogue hooligans. XIMEX dealers will never engage in any clash with any opposition activists. Lastly Zanu must bear in mind that, they have no monopoly over violence , therefore they must not take advantage of that we are guided and we believe in democratic principles and values.

