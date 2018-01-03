Prisoner makes it into Starbrite finals

AN inmate at Ridigita Farm Prison in Marondera, Sailas Gumunyu, has become the second prisoner to storm into the finals of the Starbrite talent search programme after shrugging off stiff competition from fellow contestants during the semi-final competitions held at Golden Peacock in Mutare on December 9.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The finals of the competition — whose 2016 edition was won by Chikurubi female prison inmate Kudzai Nyoka — will be held in Bulawayo later this month.

Gumunyu’s publicist, Simbisai Gonga, in an interview with NewsDay, expressed gratitude to the talent search competition’s organisers.

“I really want to thank (the competition’s founder) Barney Mpariwa for coming up with such a great project, which is giving people a chance to showcase their talent and some are being discovered and given a chance to shine,” he said.

“Even if my artiste fails to win the grand prize, I will be content because of the chance they afforded him. The fact of him being in the finals is a big statement about his talent.”

The 37-year-old Gumunyu, popularly known as Dog Face, is serving a three-year sentence at the farm prison.

Mpariwa confirmed the developments: “Yes, there is an inmate, Sailas Gumunyu, who made it to the finals to be held in three weeks’ time.”

According to the Starbrite website, the competition has engaged the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services since 2013 to afford talented inmates an opportunity to shine.

Inmates from Mazowe, Bindura, Marondera and Khami prisons have participated in the competitions.

