DJ Ninja outclasses Muridzo

PROMINENT Marondera wheelspinner DJ Ninja (real name Edmore Chikonzo) on Saturday night proved his prowess as one of the best after pulling a bigger crowd than contemporary musician Andy Muridzo.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Muridzo was performing at the Legends Arena while DJ Ninja was turning the tables in the Legends Sports Diner at the same complex.

However, it was the resident DJs’ venue that was packed to the rafters, while Muridzo’s show had a poor turnout.

Revellers had to pay entry fees for both shows. Muridzo shared the stage with budding artiste Carlos Green who performed first.

But the Legends Arena proved too big for Muridzo.

In the Legends Sports Diner, DJ Ninja, who commands a huge following in the farming town, dished out hits ranging from reggae to dancehall and kept fans up on their feet.

On the other hand, Muridzo who took over from Green just before midnight, put up a polished act and performed some of his popular tracks.

“I have been doing this for a long time here at Legends and I know what the fans really want, hence, the full house,” said DJ Ninja.

The Legends proprietor Daniel Masaiti said fans are free to choose from live bands and DJs.

“This is Legends for you. We have two venues here and merrymakers are free to choose where they want to spend their time. Even if (Alick) Macheso is here, DJ Ninja will be performing before his fans, while those who love Macheso go the other side. I am happy that the people were spoilt for choice. It’s not a matter of numbers, but how the fans enjoyed,” he said.

Muridzo also did two songs together with Green on stage.

Related posts:

Beauty queen sold dummy? Mutambara opens self to public scrutiny Zim contestants off to Hollywood Old world novel excavates clash of religions, tradition Prevailing peace bolstered Carnival success Actress Simbimbindo dies

Like this: Like Loading...