2 die as bus, minivan collide in Beitbridge

TWO people, one of them a police officer, died on the spot while two others were seriously injured in an accident involving a Toyota Granvia vehicle and a bus yesterday.

By OWN CORRESPONDENT

The accident occurred at the intersection of the Harare and Bulawayo roads in Beitbridge town.

Witnesses said the bus was travelling to Mutare, while the Toyota Granvia was heading towards Beitbridge town.

Officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri said he was at home and could not provide the details. “I am at home waiting for a car to take me to the office. I have no details,” he said.

Sources close to the investigations said the deceased and the injured were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. No passengers in the bus were injured.

