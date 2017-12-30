Red flag raised over fake Mnangagwa accounts

GOVERNMENT has warned the public to be wary of some fraudulent social media accounts, created in the name of the First Family to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

In a statement yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services secretary George Charamba urged the public to remain watchful of such accounts, presented as official communication channels belonging to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his

family.

“The ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services wishes to advise members of the public that public communication involving the first family is conducted through official channels only,” Charamba said.

“This advisory comes against reports of rampant abuse of social media platforms by some criminal elements who have opened social media platforms in the name of the first family without their blessing and who are using the same accounts to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.”

Recently, there was widespread suspicion over the authenticity of a Twitter account running under the name ED Mnangagwa, which has religiously thwarted opposing views to the President and his government, in a questionable and unprofessional manner.

Charamba said such accounts should be reported to the police and always be cross-checked with his ministry or the Office of the President and Cabinet.

He warned perpetrators that they would soon face the music for their misdeeds.

“Any communication ascribed to the first family riding on social media platforms, but which are outside the official channels should be treated with caution and, in any case, cross-checked with the ministry or office of the president and cabinet,” he said.

