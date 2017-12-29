MSU students to fork out more for supplementary exams

HUNDREDS of Midlands State University (MSU) students due to write their supplementary examinations next year as second attempts will have to fork out $10 per module, Southern Eye has learnt.

By Stephen Chadenga

In a statement yesterday, MSU said only those students writing as first attempts and special examinations would be exempted from paying.

“Please be advised that supplementary and special examinations will be written from January 15 to 18, 2018. Candidates are required to bring the following items to the examination venue; student ID (identification), result slip and $10 receipt per module,” the MSU said.

“For those writing as first attempt or special examinations, please bring your result slip and student ID only.”

In October, MSU backtracked on its decision to bar unregistered students from writing examinations.

Earlier, the institution had imposed a daily $2 fine for students who missed the registration deadline for the July-November 2017 semester.

