Battle over Maleme Ranch rages on

VILLAGERS in Kezi, Matabeleland South province, have received backing from the Gwanda Residents’ Association (GRA), in their efforts to resist moves to evict a commercial farmer they have lived with for decades.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

This comes amid reports that a Central Intelligence Organisation operative Rodney Mashingaidze had renewed his bid to evict Peter Cunningham from Maleme Ranch despite facing resistance two years ago from traditional chiefs, opposition parties and civic society groups.

Mashingaidze first attempted to grab the ranch in 2015.

GRA spokesperson Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo said the association supported Kezi villagers’ bid to defend Cunningham.

“The people of Maleme, which borders my village of birth, are saying to whoever is in charge that they are fine living the way they are living. They are fine sharing their land with the Cunningham family, they are fine coexisting with the white families in the farm,” Fuzwayo said.

The local community has said it has benefited from various agricultural projects funded by Cunningham, among them supporting their poultry projects, and also teaching them modern farming methods.

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko once waded into the farm ownership wrangle and ordered Mashingaidze to vacate the property.

He also directed the Lands ministry to identify a farm for him elsewhere.

“News coming through of the people’s resistance to the occupation and colonisation is certainly sweet. Our government continuously claims to be a government of the people guided by the wishes of the people, the people have spoken and spoken loudly ‘please leave us alone’ and alone people want to be,” Fuzwayo added.

“If Mashingaidze is due and deserving to get land, whoever is in charge must get him land elsewhere where he is going to be accepted, and live cordially with the people there. Right now, it is obvious he is not wanted in Maleme. Why force matters? Forcing him on the people is tantamount to colonising the people.”

