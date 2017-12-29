Intwasa celebrates Mnangagwa’s rise

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo yesterday launched a mini fiesta dubbed Intwasa Extra to celebrate Zimbabwe’s new political dispensation following former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rise to the presidency.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Spokesperson for the four-day mini festival, Nkululeko Nkala, told NewsDay that the fiesta, running under the theme Celebrating a New Era, was a once off event also meant to celebrate creativity, women and young people’s empowerment through the arts.

The festival, he said, is also aimed at providing new markets and collaborative opportunities for local artistes.

Nkala said the Intwasa Extra, running for the second time, was a spillover programme from the main Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo held annually in September.

“This is not an annual event as yet. It will happen as and when resources are available. The Extra happening does not necessarily mean that Intwasa has suddenly hit gold. This is happening at the benevolence of another partner and is basically a festive season festival bonus prepared especially for regular audiences including those that missed the September festival,” he said.

The festival has a star-studded line up of performers from the city and opened last night with a special comedy session dubbed The Night of Great Comedy.

The arts and culture fete will see a strong line-up of local comedians including the globe-trotting and trendsetting Carl Joshua Ncube, the evergreen Doc Vikela, Bulawayo Arts Awards comedian of the year Ntando Van Moyo, Mandla Simbarashe and Skhanyiso.

Nkala said fans should look forward to the play, Ihloka, to be staged on Friday at the Bulawayo Theatre. The play, which was premièred at this year’s Intwasa Festival, will be performed by Umkhathi Theatre.

On Saturday morning, there will be an Art and Craft Market followed by Open Mic Poetry in the afternoon at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Sunday evening will see Women, Wine and Words with Lady Tshawe, Nkwali, Tinashe, Charity Hutete and Eve Kawadza and later a battle of the DJs and an all-white party at the Bulawayo Theatre.

