EDITORIAL COMMENT: Looking forward to a better New Year

The year 2017 has been an eventful one, punctuated with interesting developments on the political, social and economic front. Zimbabweans endured a lot and as we enter 2018 many are hopeful that things will change for the better and people look forward to smile again.

Although the country was facing a myriad of challenges economically, the success of Command Agriculture which resulted in a bumper harvest of unimaginable proportions signalled the beginning of better things to come. By producing more maize, which is the mainstay of our staple diet, the country had managed to fight hunger and save millions of dollars that were previously used to import the same in recent years. It meant a big cut on our expenditure.

It is in 2017 that the Government introduced bond notes in a bid to solve the liquidity crisis as well as preserve scarce foreign currency for important transactions. Although many were skeptical in the initial stages of their introduction, the notes stood their ground and helped the country solve imminent problems that were haunting our financial services sector.

However, the long bank queues did not disappear and are still a common feature as we enter the new year. Depositors are spending hours to access their hard earned cash and it is the wish of everyone that the authorities put an end to this nightmare and usher in a new dispensation in the financial services sector.

With cash shortages persisting and foreign currency becoming scarce, the black market thrived. Illegal money changers quickly surfaced on the streets and their activities resulted in price hikes because traders were now buying expensive money on the black market. Consequently innocent customers bore the brunt of all this mess in the form of price hikes.

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power amidst the trials and tribulations of a troubled economy, many shed tears of joy hoping for a new dispensation. He brought back public confidence and Zimbabweans now believe that the fortunes of the country can be turned around for the enjoyment of all.

His inaugural speech was very promising and judging by the way he is running the country in the few days he has been at the helm, Zimbabweans are destined for better things to come. It is our considered view that as we enter 2018, we need to be positive and work hard to achieve better. The problems we are facing as a country can only be solved if we work as a unit.

At this moment, President Mnangagwa need supporters and not haters who are hell bent to destroying anything positive that happens to this nation. Let’s accord him the chance to prove his mettle and take this country to new heights. He is a proven hard worker and he walks the talk. We have so many expectations as a country and the New Year must be different. Old practices that were pulling us back must be left behind chief among them corruption.

The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission must up its game and show the nation that it means business. We hope that our police force has sobered up and must now work hard to bring back lost public confidence. Police officers must shun bribery and work in harmony with communities and not the cat-and-mouse scenario prevalent in 2017.

We must put our hands and heads together, and work in unison, so that Zimbabwe will reclaim its rightful position on the globe.

