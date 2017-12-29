Hailstorm destroys Rusape school

Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

A Rusape school was left counting its losses after a hailstorm destroyed two classroom blocks last week, leaving school furniture and textbooks extensively damaged in the process. Lawrencedale Primary School, a resettlement school situated in Makoni Central, converted disused tobacco barns into classrooms. It has one of the worst infrastructures in Makoni District.

When The Manica Post visited the school community members were still in a state of shock as they were failing to come to terms with the destruction of their school. The school development committee chairman, Mr Peter Kamupila, said the school was dealt a heavy blow as it had no capacity to repair the damage or construct proper structures. He added that when the schools reopened next year, some classes would be forced to operate outside under trees.

“As you can see, the damage is so extensive and it has left us exposed. The wind was so powerful accompanied by a heavy downpour and destroyed two classrooms. The roof was ripped off and roofing timber broke into pieces. School furniture such as desks and chairs were also damaged. Text and exercise books were also soaked in rain. We are appealing for emergency assistance so that we reconstruct the damaged classrooms before schools open next year. Failure to do so means some classes will be operating maybe under trees.

“This area is resettlement and most parents are unable to repair this damage on their own. We are also appealing to responsible authorities to construct a standard school because we cannot continue to have our children learning in these barns,’’ said Mr Kamupila.

