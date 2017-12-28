LIVE BLOG: SWEARING-IN OF VPs

Thursday 28th December 2017 7:25

UPDATES: Nyemudzai Kakore;  ONLINE EDITOR: Costa Mano

1037: The VPs have now joined President Mnangagwa for a photo session.

Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (L) and Cde Kembo Mohadi
1016: Dignitaries are now congratulating Cde Kembo Mohadi and General Chiwenga (Rtd) on their appointments.

1010: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has now invited Cde Kembo Mohadi to take the oath of office.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes his oath of office
1006: Chief Justice Luke Malaba has invited General Chiwenga (Rtd) to take the oath of office. General Chiwenga has taken his oath of office.

1005: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1004: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the swearing-in ceremony.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga takes his oath of office
0930: President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to swear in two Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga (Rtd) and Cde Kembo Mohadi.

