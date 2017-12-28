Man killed for hooting

A SUSPECTED Chegutu murderer, who killed a motorist accusing him of making too much noise with his car horn in July this year, has approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Misheck Mangayira was denied bail on his initial court appearance at the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court before he approached the High Court this week, arguing that the deceased, Stanley Machoba, was drunk and violent at the time the offence was committed.

In his application for bail at the High Court, Mangayira submitted that Machoba hooted continuously near his house in Chegutu, which resulted in him confronting the deceased.

Mangayira further submitted that Machoba slapped him twice on the face and he missed him with a clenched fist, which resulted in him losing balance and hitting his head on the ground.

Allegations are that on July 16 this year, the now-deceased Machoba was driving his Honda Fit vehicle to Umvovo suburb towards Chegutu town and had two passengers on board.

The State alleges Machoba noticed his relatives going into his house and hooted at them with the intention of alerting them that he was not at home.

Mangayira, who was walking on the other side of the road in the company of an unidentified person, started insulting Machoba, accusing him of making a lot of noise. It is alleged Machoba stopped his vehicle and approached Mangayira.

A misunderstanding allegedly ensued and Mangayira picked a brick and hit Machoba once on the forehead and he fell down.

Machoba was taken to Chegutu District Hospital the following day, where he was immediately referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further medical examination.

He died on August 9 from injuries sustained during the alleged attack, leading to Mangayira’s arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...