Mavima defends new education curriculum

PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima has called for maximum co-operation from parents as he seeks to review and improve the new education curriculum introduced by his predecessor, Lazarus Dokora.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Addressing school heads, teachers, ministry officials and other stakeholders at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo yesterday, Mavima said: “We want to move beyond basic literacy because it is how the wealth of a nation is created and that’s what we ought to do as Zimbabweans. We should not be stuck on the old education, but move forward to the practical aspects.”

“We want a situation whereby education gives us the socio-economy that we want as Zimbabweans. We want a new curriculum that takes advantages of the resources that we have and utilise them to the best of our learners.”

The new education curriculum introduced by Dokora sparked heated debate with parents accusing the minister of railroading the programme into the education system without adequate consultations.

Mavima said he would not dump the curriculum in its entirety, but make necessary adjustments taking into cognisance concerns raised by various stakeholders.

“We need to advance from that old curriculum and adjust the new one of the 21st Century so that we won’t be left behind.

“We want to produce self-reliant, patriotic, well-educated, philosophers and new curriculum has the potential to turn our Zimbabwe to that level,” he said.

He said the government appreciates that Zimbabwe is Christian-dominated “and that will never change”.

“We are a young nation and we have to come together to develop our Zimbabwe. We want researchers from other countries to lead us, so we can also reach their levels.”

He said the government was working on improving education facilities so all schools could develop at the same pace.

Like this: Like Loading...