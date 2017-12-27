Mapeza signs Cameroonian teen

CAMEROONIAN teenager Albert Eonde has signed a two-year contract after impressing FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza during a short trial stint with the Zvishavanebased side.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Although club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said they would announce those that were signed after the holiday, a close source yesterday revealed that Eonde had penned a deal with the reigning champions.

“It’s a done deal; Eonde has signed a two-year contract. He went to Harare for the Christmas holiday soon after signing the contract. He will be going back to Zvishavane this week,” the source said.

Mapeza is assembling a strong squad capable of competing in the Caf Champions League.

He invited foreign players including Eonde and Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Dauda, who is also undergoing trials with the Zvishavane side. Zambian forward Shadreck Mayembe is also hoping to impress Mapeza.

Eonde arrived with his handlers claiming the 19-year-old netted 16 goals in the 32 matches during a short stint with Cameroonian league giants CotonSport Garoua. He also scored 19 goals playing for second-tier club Vitre FC.

Before his arrival, Eonde was playing for First Division side Canon Yaoundé where he reportedly scored 16 goals.

Locally, Mapeza has targeted several players including Ngezi Platinum midfielder Liberty Chakoroma, Highlanders skipper Rahman Kutsanzira and Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum), among others.

However, Chakoroma, one of their prime targets, is at the centre of an ownership wrangle between Ngezi Platinum and Buffaloes. After losing Gerald Takwara to South African side Ajax Cape Town, FC Platinum are desperate for a replacement and they see the big Chakoroma as a suitable candidate.

FC Platinum will begin their Champions League campaign against Angolan football giants Deportivo Lero Agosto in the preliminary round, and should they proceed, they will face the winner between South African side Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the first round.

