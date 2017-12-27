Local artistes serenade rural Wedza

THE usually serene picturesque Makanda area in Wedza South constituency roared into life on Christmas Day, as top artistes took turns to entertain rural folks at a free gig.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The gig, held at the Machakaire homestead, attracted a big crowd despite the drizzling weather that characterised the greater part of the day.

Though the organisers had pitched enough tents for the audience, the people ignored them and chose to dance in the rains.

Top sungura artiste Alick Macheso was the darling of many, as his bass guitar-playing skills captivated the audience, most of whom had a chance to witness him performing live for the first time.

The magic moment came when Macheso’s mentor, Nicholas Zakaria joined him on stage for the track Mabvi Nemagokora, sending the crowd into frenzy.

Before Macheso, contemporary musician Andy Muridzo had put up a sterling performance, with the songs Dherira and Amai Rona being the crowd’s favourite.

Dancer-cum-comedian David “Apama” Machowa exhibited neat dance moves on stage, while actor Sabhuku Vharazipi spiced up the event with a rib-cracking drama act.

Some of the musicians who performed on the day include Sulumani Chimbetu, Killer T, Blessing Shumba and Agatha Murudzwa.

Event organiser Tinodaishe “Tinmac” Machakaire said the purpose of the party was to offer a chance to the villagers to enjoy themselves as well as meeting some of the country’s celebrities.

“I always do this during Christmas holidays, to bring top artistes down to the village. It has been a long year and these people have to enjoy themselves for free,” he said.

“I am happy that all the artists we called turned up for the gig and it is always good to have singers like Macheso and Sulu performing before such a crowd within a rural set-up.”

