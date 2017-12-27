Zanu PF youths demand 30% quota in 2018 polls

ZANU PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has demanded that the ruling party should cede at least 30% of all electable seats at next year’s harmonised election to youths.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

In an interview yesterday, Tsenengamu said their plea was justified as youths constitute the majority in Zimbabwe.

The opposition MDC-T has reserved 20% of all seats for its youths and 50% for women.

“Being the youth political commissar, I expect more young people to stand up and take political office in 2018, be it councillors or MPs, in all the 10 provinces,” he said.

“This is informed by the background that youths now constitute the majority in terms of demographics and cannot continue to be in the periphery when it comes to decision-making. I will work flat out to make sure that youths get a third of all elected offices in 2018.”

Tsenengamu said it was time to look at the challenges affecting youths, like unemployment and effectively deal with them through pragmatic solutions.

Under the Zanu PF government, the brain-drain has become the order of the day, while youths including university graduates, have resorted to touting and vending as they cannot be absorbed into the job market.

Tsenengamu, a fierce critic of former President Robert Mugabe and the G40 faction, said although they have been instructed to forgive and reintegrate members of the cabal, he was aware of machinations by its remnants to pull Zanu PF down in the 2018 elections.

“We are aware that some remnants of the G40 cabal are planning to spoil it in 2018 against our candidates, but we are ready to stop them right in their tracks.

“It will not help them to continue to be in denial. They have to accept the reality of the day and work with the current leadership if they are genuine party cadres. The party remains important above everything else.”

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was committed to uplifting the lives of the majority and expressed confidence that he will turn around the country’s economy in record time.

“As such, he must know that he has all our support as the youth league in his endeavours in the party and government,” he said.

