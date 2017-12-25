Manyange crowned Miss Legacy Zim

TWENTY–YEAR-OLD model Tapuwanashe Manyange was on Saturday crowned Miss Legacy Zimbabwe queen, shrugging off stiff competition from 14 other contestants at a poorly attended event at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Hwange-based model, who is signed with Size 4 Modelling Agency, is set to receive $1 000, while first and second princess Anita Kubie (30) and Eustas Gomba (24) will pocket $700 and $500 respectively.

In an interview with NewsDay, soon after her crowning, an excited and overwhelmed Manyange said she will spend part of her prize on food and clothes as Christmas presents for children in the village under her Save Children Foundation.

“I feel honoured winning at such a competitive pageant that was full of tall and beautiful models. I am motivated to take my modelling career seriously by participating at international pageants,” she said.

Manyange, the reigning Miss Summer Victoria Falls queen, saluted her mother, whom she described as her pillar of strength because of her resilience.

Pageant founder, Pauline Rumbidzai Mapuvire of Giagine Modelling Agency, said through Miss Legacy Zimbabwe, she was devoted to uplift and empower the girl child by giving them a chance to pursue their dreams.

“Unlike other pageants, with Miss Legacy Zimbabwe we accommodate everyone, as long they are in modelling shape as we seek to empower and give a chance to the girl child and make positive change in their lives,” she said.

“Apart from our commitment to empower the girl child, we also want to resurrect the legacy of the country in terms of culture, norms and values, food, dressing and language which may be left to extinction if something is not done to restore it.”

Mapuvire said she was not bothered much about the poor turn out, as the pageant was still in its infancy, adding there was room for improvement.

“This is the first edition of the pageant and I have learnt a lot in terms of organising. We are set to go big, next year and if everything goes according to the script will host Miss Legacy Africa as we have received several calls from other countries keen to partner us for the continental pageant,” she said.

Mapuvire said as a way of making a difference in society through modelling, they would channel part of the

proceeds from the pageant towards cancer initiatives in the country.

Apart from the modelling extravaganza held under the theme Embracing Our Culture, guests were entertained by artistes including Ba Shupi, Mzimba, Terry Africa and Gwenyambira.

