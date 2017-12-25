Hollywood-bound Zim band seeks travel funding

ZIMBABWE’S representatives at the forthcoming World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Gokwe St Agnes primary school marimba band is extending their begging bowl appealing for $50 000, as they intend to travel to Hollywood, United States next year.



BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The 12-member band won the sole ticket to represent the nation at the global talent show to be held from July 6 to 15 next year, after they outperformed 27 other groups from around the country during auditions held in Masvingo.

The WCOPA is an international performing arts talent competition and educational showcase held annually in the US and widely viewed as the Olympics of the performing arts.

In an interview with NewsDay, the band’s administrator, Jabulani Milwana said they were seeking donations to cover costs for costumes, airfares, accommodation and food for 12 days.

“We are calling upon business persons, the corporate world and well-wishers to assist us with travelling costs and other expenses which will be needed for our journey to represent the country at such a prestigious event,” Milwana said.

“The budget has been pegged at $70 000, but as a school we have for far raised $15 000 through the sports fund, civics days, fun days, musical shows and dinner dances.”

He said donations could be deposited in Gokwe Marimba Band account, Gokwe School Building fund, CBZ Bank account 01720391460028.

The band was formed in 2002 after the school purchased a set of marimba instruments and they have been performing at various events, which include the independence celebrations, Heroes Day celebrations and wedding events.

So far they have managed to clinch various local and international awards.

