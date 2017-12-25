Caps, Ajax meet over Zhuwawo deal

A POWERFUL delegation from South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town is expected to jet in today for a high level meeting with Caps United president Farai Jere, seeking to complete the transfer of striker John Zhuwawo, amid reports that the deal had stalled over disagreements on the transfer fee.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Informed sources said the Urban Warriors delegation would meet Jere on Wednesday, after which they will pay a transfer fee understood to be around $40 000.

This comes against the background that an unnamed Caps United official had been blocking the player’s transfer.

Several attempts to get hold of Jere and chief executive Cuthbert Chitima were unsuccessful yesterday.

“A delegation from Ajax Cape Town is coming here on Monday,” the source said at the weekend.

“The delegation is coming on Monday and will meet the Caps United president Farai Jere on Wednesday. They want to solve the impasse regarding the transfer of Zhuwawo.

“One of the Caps United official has been blocking the player’s move, but Jere has said the player should be released. So these guys are coming to conclude the issue with the Caps United president after which payment would be made. They are expected to return together with the player on Thursday.”

It is said negotiations for the transfer of the striker had been stalled also because Ajax Cape Town were not in agreement with Caps United’s asking price.

The Green Machine, according to sources, had initially demanded $100 000 for the transfer of the player, but the Urban Warriors were not willing to pay that much.

Caps have been handicapped in the negotiations since the club had failed to pay the player his signing-on fees.

They came down to $60 000, but the Urban Warriors were holding on for $40 000.

The South African side have been closely monitoring Zhuwawo, who joined Caps United from Gunners, having been part of police side Black Mambas when they were still in the top-flight league in 2011 before they were relegated to Division One.

Although Zhuwawo was only given the platform to showcase his talent during the later stages of the just-ended campaign, following the departure of forwards Abbas Amidu and Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, he went on to score five goals.

The Green Machine were hit by a massive player exodus this season after their participation in the Champions League, in which they defied the odds to go all the way to the group stage of the prestigious tournament.

