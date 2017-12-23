Africa Moyo and Livingstone Marufu

SHOPS teemed with people last week as they engaged in last-minute shopping ahead of a historic Christmas celebration tomorrow, which comes exactly a month after a new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa got into office.

Retailers, who had threatened to spoil this year’s Christmas celebrations – which literally began on November 14 when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) announced the launch of Operation Restore Legacy – by hiking prices of basic commodities, had significantly slashed the prices late last week.

Bread prices, which had been increased to between $1 and $1,10, had reverted to the previous prices of between 90c and $1.

A packet of 2kg flour was going for an average of $1,95 – down from $2,50 after the price hike madness, while cooking oil prices for 2-litre bottles had also plummeted to between US$3,79 and $3,95.

Before Government – led by President Mnangagwa and Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha – moved in to direct wholesalers and retailers to be rational in their pricing structures, cooking oil prices had soared to almost US$6, depending on the shop.

This saw major supermarket chains such as Pick n’ Pay, OK Zimbabwe, Spar and Food World, together with smaller shops, making brisk business.

More importantly, merchandisers remained busy throughout the week, replenishing stocks of basic goods such as sugar, cooking oil, flour and bread, snuffing out any fears of shortages during the festive season.

Last week, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu assured consumers that the retail sector is “safe, sound and stable as evidenced by ability to increase the product range and availability of basic commodities this festive season”.

“The sector assures customers of affordable prices despite unfortunate increases that had gripped the nation in the last few days. Prices have begun to stabilise and we wish our valued customers safe holidays and happy shopping,” said Mr Mutashu.

The country’s largest industry representative body, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), has also reassured the nation that the country will not plunge into food shortages during the festive season as the manufacturing sector has enough resources to feed the nation.

CZI president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) recently intervened and provided foreign currency to manufacturers.

“We have always assured the country that we have enough basic commodities and this festive season is no different. Going forward, we will continue having them as the manufacturing sector continues to produce despite foreign currency shortages.

“The central bank is doing the best it can to provide foreign currency allocations to producing companies and is even increasing finance to oil producers and fuel suppliers,” said Mr Jabangwe.

Dr Bimha has also assured the nation that there will be adequate stocks of goods at affordable prices.

“The RBZ has increased allocations for cooking oil producers and other basic commodities by a 10 percent margin and we think the money will help in making food available.

“We have also allowed those with free funds to buy their own foodstuffs. Therefore, we know that we will have enough food,” said Dr Bimha.

But the fact that the bulk of employees – both in the private and public sectors – had paid their December salaries by yesterday, a paradigm shift from yesteryear when civil servants went for the Christmas holiday without salaries and wages in the last two years, makes tomorrow a day to remember.

Some shoppers who spoke with The Sunday Mail Business last week expressed optimism that this year’s Christmas is one with a difference.

“I am happy; definitely I cannot complain because while it is too early after the new Government took office, there is a marked change from the past. Look, almost everyone got their salaries this year and some even got bonuses – including pensioners – and despite a price madness by greedy retailers, things are back to normal,” said Mr Musawenkosi Ndlovu, a technical director with an IT firm.

Another shopper, Mrs Shylet Siziba, said this year’s Christmas celebrations are with a difference as they come at a time when optimism for economic turnaround is sky high following the coming in of a new Government.

“It is like we have removed a heavy load from our shoulders as a country. After the economic challenges of the last two decades, it feels like we are starting afresh.

“What I like the most about this year is that Christmas has come after citizens came together and joined hands with the ZDF to fight and begin the path of restoring the economy to its yesteryear glories.

“I find it strange that citizens had resolved to put up with the economic challenges of the previous years when our country can become a giant. President Mnangagwa has given us highlights of how it should be done and indications are that the economy can only get better next year following the unexpected changes made to the Indigenisation Act,” said Mrs Siziba.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa announced in the 2018 National Budget that the 51-49 percent shareholding structure previously enshrined in the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act will now apply to the diamonds and platinum sectors only. Investors – who were reluctant to invest in projects in which they would become junior partners – are already making investment enquiries, setting the stage for an expected rapid economic transformation next year. President Mnangagwa has pinned hopes of economic transformation on attracting foreign investment and agriculture.

