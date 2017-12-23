You’re not a beggar

THE Grace of God i.e. the Gospel of Christ, redeems us from the old covenant bondage to spiritual liberty in the life of Christ.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

It extricates us from the shackles of religion and ushers us to the life of Christ. Christianity derives its power and hope from the resurrection of Jesus Christ our redeemer.

We’re believers of this sacred truth that Jesus rose from the dead. We believe in Jesus’ incarnation, but more so in His resurrection.

In appreciation of His ascension we also confess His sufferings, death and burial. We’re no longer under the law, but under grace. Jesus Christ met the demands of justice under the old covenant. He fulfilled the law for us to partake of the benefits of His obedience.

In moment of history, God didn’t just decide to throw away the Old Testament. It was set aside or abolished because its demands were met by Jesus.

In His meticulous sermon on the mount, Jesus states in Matthew 5:17-18, “[17] Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil. [18] For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.”

As stated here, all that had to be fulfilled was fulfilled. After His resurrection, He addressed His disciples in Luke 24:44, “And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.”

Believers are not called to fulfil the scriptures, but to enjoy the rewards of fulfilled scriptures. The Old Testament was clearly cut out for Jesus to fulfil in order to release the New Testament. His shed blood opened up the New Testament for us to enjoy the grace of God.

He says in Matthew 26:28, “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”

His death opened the way for us to enjoy the promises of God by grace through faith. Hebrews 9:16 teaches, “For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator.”

We’re therefore heirs to the inheritance not by works but by grace i.e. unmerited, unearned and undeserved favour of God. As the redeemed of the Lord, we’re no longer slaves under the old covenant, but children of God in Christ.

This is established in Romans 8:16-17, “[16] The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: [17] And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.”

We partake of the inheritance unapologetically.

We don’t try to keep the Mosaic law to solicit God’s mercy. We’re not ignorant. Romans 10:2-3 guide us, “[2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.”

We’re in Christ and He’s our righteousness. Jesus Christ is our sacrificial lamb. We’re redeemed. Romans 10:4, Amplified Bible teaches, “For Christ is the end of the law [the limit at which it ceases to be, for the law leads up to Him who is the fulfillment of its types, and in Him the purpose which it was designed to accomplish is fulfilled. That is, the purpose of the law is fulfilled in Him] as the means of righteousness (right relationship to God) for everyone who trusts in and adheres to and relies on Him.”

Please remember that the Bible isn’t the revelation of Moses and the prophets but the revelation of Jesus Christ.

Jesus took care of our shortcomings. In Him, we’re accepted by God the Father. Hebrews 10:7, 9 direct us, “[7] Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God. [9] Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second.”

The Old Testament was designed by God for Christ to meet the requirements. He lived a sinless life to redeem sinners.

Furthermore, Galatians 4:4-5 exort us, “[4] But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, [5] To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.”

You’re a child of God and not a slave of Mosaic law. God has called us to liberty in Christ. We therefore don’t revert to the law that is weak and makes us beggars. Apostle Paul writes in Galatians 4:9, “But now, after that ye have known God, or rather are known of God, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage?”

You’re not a beggar. Season’s greetings. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

l All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

