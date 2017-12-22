Petroleum firm Glows in Lupane

LOCAL fuel supply and distribution firm, Glow Petroleum, has revealed that construction of its $5 million shopping mall at Lupane business centre will commence shortly after the rainy season next year, with the project set to be completed in 2019.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The company’s managing director Aaron Chinhara said the multi-purpose complex, which comprises a forecourt, banking halls, modern-day supermarkets and an amusement centre, will create more than 300 jobs for the locals.

“On the Lupane investment, that investment is worth about $5 million. It is commencing just after the rains in 2018 and completion will happen mid or end of 2019,” Chinhara said.

“That investment is going to give a facelift to Lupane as the provincial capital of Matabeleland North and it is going to create employment of between 300 to 500 people there because there are four banking halls, two big supermarkets, a service station, modern-day vending stalls and a hospital as well as areas of entertainment,” he said.

The complex will be built on a 10 000-hectare piece of land.

Glow Petroleum, which in 2015 built a $1,8 million complex in Gwanda, also plans to establish a $60 million mall in Victoria Falls with work set to begin in 2019.

The project is set to create more than 1 500 jobs directly and 500 indirectly.

The company recently opened its second service station in Bulawayo valued at $1,5 million.

A number of development projects have already been earmarked for Lupane and these include Lupane State University, Elitsheni Government Complex, Bubi-Lupane Dam, gas and coal exploitation.

Glow Petroleum is an indigenous company with branches all over the country.

