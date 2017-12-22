NBSZ Midlands collects 244 units of blood

THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) Midlands province has adequate blood supplies to cover the festive season, a senior official has said.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Provincial planning and recruitment officer Aggrey Ngazana said the blood services unit collected 244 units of blood from two districts in the province.

“We got 192 units in Gweru and 52 in Zvishavane and this should cover us for the Christmas holidays,” he said.

The regional unit has also set a target of 220 units of blood to be collected in January.

Ngazana said youths, particularly from schools, formed the biggest chunk of blood donors.

“After Christmas, we will go to Shurugwi with a target of 40 blood units, Kwekwe 100 and Torwood 80,” he said.

“This should complete our holiday collection before schools open. Our biggest challenge, however, comes in the first week after schools open, as most pupils would be still at home.”

He urged adults to come and donate blood, as they were the biggest recipients of donated blood.

Most of the blood reserves are used by road accident victims. Zimbabwe normally records a high number of traffic accidents during the festive seasons.

