Govt warns against selling Mnangagwa portraits

GOVERNMENT has warned against illegal production and sale of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s portraits, saying citizens found doing so risked prosecution.

BY SILAS NKALA

In a statement, Information ministry acting secretary Regis Chikowore said the portraits were freely distributed at the ministry’s offices in Harare, provincial and district offices.

“The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services wishes to advise all public institutions, corporates, business entities and members of the public in general that the official portraits of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, are available for collection at its head office in Harare as well as at the ministry’s provincial and district offices throughout the country,” Chikowore said.

“This is the distribution chain the ministry is using to avail these official portraits to those who need them on request.

The ministry has not subcontracted any other institution or individual to distribute them to members of the public on behalf of government.

“Therefore, anyone found selling them would be committing a criminal offence and liable for prosecution.”

This came amid reports that suspected Zanu PF activists in Bulawayo had produced their own portraits of the President and were selling them to companies at $25 each, claiming it was a ruling party fund-raising project.

