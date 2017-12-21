President Mnangagwa leaves for South Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday left Harare for South Africa on his first foreign working trip as Head of State and Government, and will meet President Jacob Zuma and prospective investors.

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is Acting President.

The visit is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of rapid economic turnaround which includes – among other measures – inclusive engagement with various investors and the rest of the globe.

