Cameroon teenager charms Mapeza

CAMEROONIAN teenager Albert Eonde has charmed FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza during a short trial stint, with the Zimbabwean football champions now expected to sign him on before the end of the week.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mapeza is putting together a squad to impress in the Caf Champions League next year and has invited foreign players including Eonde and Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Dauda who is also undergoing trials with the Zvishavane-based side.

While the FC Platinum gaffer, who led the club to the championship for the first time in their history, is still to make a decision on Dauda, he has already made up his mind on Eonde, who has been reportedly hitting the nets for fun during training sessions.

“He (Albert) has impressed the coach. He is quick and intelligent in the box. He has scored seven goals in three training matches and he is likely to be signed any time this week,” said a source.

Eonde is arriving with a huge reputation where his handlers are claiming the 19-year-old netted 16 goals in the 32 matches during a short stint with Cameroonian league giants Coton Sport Garoua. They also claim he scored 19 goals playing for second-tier club Vitre FC in the 2014-15 season.

Before his arrival in Zimbabwe, Eonde was playing for first division side Canon Yaoundé where he reportedly scored 16 goals.

FC Platinum are also expecting two more foreign players, a centre-back from Zambia and another striker from Ghana.

On the domestic scene, they have targeted several players including Ngezi Platinum midfielder Liberty Chakoroma, Highlanders skipper Rahman Kutsanzira and Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum), among others.

However, Chakoroma, one of their prime targets, is at the centre of an ownership wrangle between Ngezi Platinum and Buffaloes. After losing Gerald Takwara to South African side Ajax Cape Town, FC Platinum are desperate for a replacement and they see the big Chakoroma as befitting.

FC Platinum will begin their Champions League campaign against Angolan football giants Deportivo Lero Agosto in the preliminary round, and should they proceed, they will face the winner between South African side Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the first round.

