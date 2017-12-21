Manyuchi launches sports academy

BOXING superstar Charles Manyuchi yesterday launched his training establishment, Charles Manyuchi Sports Academy, at a hotel in Harare, whose objective is to unearth talents in different sporting codes, and turn them into professionals.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight silver champion is building the multi-purpose facility in Chivhu on a 4,5-hectare piece of land donated to him by the Chikomba Rural District Council after he successfully defended the WBC title in 2015.

The project was launched with an initial eight boxers, who signed their contracts during the ceremony.

The academy, according to Manyuchi, will initially enrol for a limited number of sport codes namely, boxing, beach volleyball and squash.

But the dream is to have a world-class academy with different major sporting facilities like football, netball, tennis and indoor sports like chess and pool.

“Like a journey of a thousand miles, it all began with a single step and thanks for the support and faith in our vision from various stakeholders in the industry. Here we are, marking the beginning of what we believe will be a huge difference in the life of the Zimbabwean athlete. We thank our supporters who believed in the dream, our sponsors who have stood by us through all forms of weather and, of course, the generality of Zimbabweans who made the name Charles Manyuchi a worthy brand that it is today,” said academy spokesperson Prosper Muzamhindo.

Boxers that have already enrolled after a rigorous selection process are Evans Husavihwevhu, Hassan Milanzi, Future Maziya, Aliyah Phiri, Mellisa Matanhire, Caroline Dube, Brandon Denes and Tinashe Majoni.

“The idea to establish this academy was born out of the hardships encountered by Charles Manyuchi, who fortunately managed to defy the odds to become the celebrated sports icon both domectically and in the world. However, the path may not be the same for thousands of other extremely talented youths to most of whom an opportunity to just get access to a facility remains a mammoth task,” said Muzamhindo.

He said work at the site had already started and equipment to kickstart the project had been shipped into the country and was ready for use.

The high-profile launch was attended by Manyuchi, and his co-directors Prosper Chibaya, Muzamhindo, Sharon Marombedze, Loveness Hlohla, Lackson Mutara and Pardon Mudzimu, officials from the Zimbabwe Boxing Board of Control and other boxing stakeholders.

The project is being supported by his principal sponsor, Mr T35, and two other companies Prime View Land Developers and Phil-Jen Country Lodges.

Manyuchi is currently preparing for a fight to reclaim the WBC welterweight silver title he lost in March this year. He will fight the winner between current holder of the belt Shawn Porter and his fellow American Adrien Broner next year.

