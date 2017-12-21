Ex-minister Chidakwa arrested

FORMER Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa was arrested yesterday on allegations of corruption and abuse of office as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) continues its clampdown on suspected corrupt public officials.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the development last night.

“Yes, he has been arrested. Kindly talk to Zacc for more details,” she said.

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikudura, however, said she was not in office and referred questions to her bosses, who could not be reached for comment.

Chidakwa becomes the third former top government official to be arrested on graft allegations following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s takeover as Head of State last month. The other two are former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, on $5 000 bail, and former Mines secretary Francis Gudyanga, who was also granted $300 bail early this week following his arrest on allegations of siphoning $230 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

Zacc sources said Chidakwa faces allegations of claiming sitting allowances for meetings held by parastatals under his ministry although he did not attend them.

He is also accused of sanctioning the abuse of public funds by Gudyanga.

