Former Byo mayor joins PRC elections directorate

FORMER Bulawayo mayor, Patrick Thaba Moyo, has been roped into the Joice Mujuru-led People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) elections command committee, whose main mandate is to push for electoral reforms ahead of next year’s general elections.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

PRC secretary-general Gorden Moyo said the committee was also tasked to draft regulations and guidelines for selection of PRC parliamentary candidates.

The PRC, in resolutions made at the weekend, said it was still pessimistic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to free and fair elections, hence their demand for electoral reforms ahead of the crunch polls.

“That the committee on elections and candidate selection chaired by the former mayor of Bulawayo was mandated to set up election co-ordination centres across the country to push for the electoral reforms and ensure that PRC is fully prepared for the forthcoming elections,” part of the resolutions read.

“The committee was also tasked to draft the guidelines for candidate selection in line with the PRC Agreement Article 7. In this regard, all aspirants for PRC ticket for various electoral positions will meet on the last week of January 2018 for consultation and familiarisation with candidate selection guidelines.”

The PRC is a coalition of the NPP led by Mujuru, Lucia Matibenga-led PDP, Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde) led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Reform and Empowerment (Dare) whose leader is Gilbert Dzikiti.

Moyo said the PRC stood ready to join forces with other opposition parties to unseat the ruling Zanu PF party.

“That PRC commits itself to continue building partnerships with various sectors of Zimbabwe’s population including social movements, civil society, church, ex-freedom fighters, informal traders, labour, students, youth and women organisations as it seeks to form the next government of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“That PRC remains open to all other progressive opposition political parties and individuals who share its vision of building an inclusive, capable, progressive, democratic, and developmental state in Zimbabwe,” Moyo said.

